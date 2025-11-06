Bihar Elections 2025: 60.13% Voter Turnout Recorded In First Phase Till 5 PM

60.13% Voter Turnout Recorded In First Phase Till 5 PM | ANI

Patna: Bihar has recorded a voter turnout of 60.13 per cent for the first phase of assembly elections, as of 5 pm, according to the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Among the 18 districts, Begusarai recorded the highest turnout of 67.32 per cent, followed by Gopalganj at 64.96 per cent and Muzaffarpur at 64.63 per cent. Patna district has picked up pace with a voter turnout of 55.02 per cent.

Lakhisarai district recorded a voter turnout of 62.76 per cent, followed by Madhepura, which recorded a voter turnout of 65.74 per cent.

As of 5 pm today, a turnout of 53.24 per cent per cent was recorded in Bhojpur district, followed by 55.10 per cent in Buxar, 58.38 per cent in Darbhanga, 60.65 per cent in Khagaria, 54.90 per cent in Munger, 57.58 per cent in Nalanda, 62.65 per cent in Saharsa, 66.65 per cent in Samastipur, 60.90 per cent in Saran, 52.36 per cent in Sheikhpura, 57.41 per cent in Siwan, and 59.45 per cent in Vaishali.

Among the key constituencies, Raghopur recorded a turnout of 64.01 per cent, Mahua at 54.88 per cent, 58.05 per cent in Alinagar, Tarapur at 58.33 per cent, Lakhisarai at 60.51 per cent, Chapra at 56.32 per cent, Bankipur at a low 40 per cent, Phulwari at 62.14 per cent, Raghunathpur at 51.18 per cent, Siwan at 57.38 per cent, and Mokama at 62.16 per cent.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

In 2020, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.

Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats, the BJP secured 74, the RJD secured 75 seats, and the Congress secured 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.

The first phase of voting in Bihar, covering 121 assembly seats, will conclude at 6:00 PM. Due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5:00 PM in some constituencies.

The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. The counting of votes will happen on November 14.

