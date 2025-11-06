Bihar Elections 2025: EVMs Sealed By Polling Officials As Voting For First Phase Concludes - VIDEO

EVMs Sealed By Polling Officials As Voting For First Phase Concludes | X | ANI

Patna, November 06: Voting for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 concluded on Thursday evening. Visuals have surfaced on social media showing the polling officials sealing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after the voting on 121 assembly seats in the first phase of the assembly elections concluded.

As the first phase of the Bihar elections draws to a close, polling officials have begun sealing the EVMs after the completion of voting.

Although the scheduled voting hours were from 7 AM to 6 PM, polling in several constituencies, including Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, and 56 booths in the Suryagarha Assembly segment - ended an hour earlier, at 5 PM, due to security-related concerns.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.13% as of 5 PM, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Among the 18 districts, Begusarai led with 67.32%, followed by Gopalganj (64.96%) and Muzaffarpur (64.63%), while Patna district registered 55.02%.

Other high-turnout districts included Madhepura (65.74%), Samastipur (66.65%) and Saharsa (62.65%), reflecting strong participation across several regions.

Polling concluded at 6 PM for 121 constituencies, though voting ended an hour earlier in some areas due to security concerns. The second phase covering the remaining 122 seats will be held on November 11 and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.