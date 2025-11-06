 ₹20 Lakh Security Deposit, Drinking Water & Food: Tamil Nadu Govt Issues SOPs For Political Rallies, Public Events After Karur Stampede
Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
Chennai: Almost two months after the tragic stampede in Tamil Nadu’s Karur that claimed 41 lives, the state government has drawn up Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for political rallies and public programmes.

The draft SOPs were discussed at an all-party meeting in Chennai, though the government has not announced them officially.

According to the proposed SOPs, organisers of public gatherings and programmes will now be required to seek permission at least 10 days in advance of any rally or public event. Depending on the size of the event, a compulsory security deposit will be mandated.

Organisers cannot make the public wait for more than two hours at the venue. If the crowd exceeds the approved limit, 50% of the security deposit will not be refunded.

Organisers will also be responsible for providing volunteers, drinking water and food for attendees. For rallies expecting large crowds, the government plans to deploy police personnel at a ratio of one officer for every 50 people.

The development comes after the Madras High Court last week directed the Tamil Nadu government to frame SOPs within 10 days for conducting public events, including roadshows and rallies by political parties in the state.

