'We're The Biggest Fugitives Of India': Lalit Modi At Vijay Mallya's Birthday Party In London - VIDEO

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi on Monday appeared to take a swipe at India when he shared a video from former chairman of United Spirits Vijay Mallya's birthday party, where he referred to himself and Mallya as the two "biggest fugitives."

"We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India," Lalit Modi can be heard saying in the video.

"Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend #vijaymallya Love u," the caption of the post read.

Netizens React

The video has triggerd reactions from Netizens. One of the users said, "What a mockery they have made of Indian government."

"Do bank fraud and take a house at uk what a masterpiece plan," another user said.

"Legends in one frame," another user said.

"The joke is on us," another user said.

"I'm feeling bad for both of them they became Bali Ka bakra and repaid soo much still they have to leave their home. Became political Target," another user said.

The video has received more than 1.1 million views on Instagram in just one day.

Vijay Mallya was declared a Fugitive Economic Offender in January 2019 by a special court handling cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is accused of defaulting on multiple loan repayments and facing money laundering charges. Mallya left India in March 2016.

Lalit Modi left India in 2010 amid allegations of tax evasion, money laundering, and proxy ownership linked to the money-minting Indian Premier League (IPL). The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Modi manipulated the process of awarding IPL broadcast rights in 2009, reportedly in exchange for kickbacks amounting to over ₹125 crore.