'Every Indian Draws Strength From Their Courage': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs on 7th Anniversary

(File image) Pulwama blast site in Jammu and Kashmir |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2026





On February 14, 2019, India experienced one of its darkest days in recent history when a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was targeted in a suicide bombing. The convoy was moving from Jammu toward Srinagar and consisted of 78 vehicles carrying over 2,500 personnel.

As the vehicles reached Lethapora in the Pulwama district, a suicide bomber driving an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into one of the buses. The massive blast resulted in the immediate martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel and left the nation in a state of deep grief and outrage.



Balakot precision strikes



The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. This act of aggression led to a swift and unprecedented response from the Indian government, which moved to isolate Pakistan diplomatically by revoking its Most Favoured Nation status.

The tension reached a peak on February 26, 2019, when the Indian Air Force conducted precision strikes on a major terror training camp in Balakot, Pakistan. This was followed by a high-stakes aerial dogfight the next day, which saw the capture and eventual return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, marking a significant shift in India’s defensive policy against cross-border terrorism.



The Pulwama attack became a catalyst for major shifts in India's internal and external security strategies. It significantly influenced the decision-making process regarding the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, eventually leading to the reorganisation of the state into Union Territories later that year.



Seven years later, the sacrifice of the 40 jawans is honoured annually at memorials across the country. Today, the site at Lethapora stands as a permanent tribute to their bravery, ensuring that the impact of their service and the lessons learned from the tragedy continue to shape the nation's resolve.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a massive forensic operation to piece together the events of the blast. Investigators discovered that approximately 300 kilogrammes of explosives were used, including a significant amount of RDX, which is a high-grade military explosive not easily accessible to civilians.



Through DNA profiling of "meagre fragments" found at the site, the NIA was able to confirm the identity of the suicide bomber as Adil Ahmad Dar. Subsequent reports indicated that key chemical components for the Improvised Explosive Device (IED), such as aluminium powder, had been sourced surreptitiously through e-commerce platforms, leading to a major crackdown on the sale of sensitive chemicals online.



Overhaul of convoy protocols



Following the tragedy, the Ministry of Home Affairs implemented a "New Normal" for the movement of troops in the Kashmir Valley. To prevent a repeat of such a vulnerability, the government sanctioned regular air-courier services for all paramilitary forces, allowing thousands of personnel to bypass the hazardous road route from Jammu to Srinagar.

For ground movements that remain necessary, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was revised to include the complete suspension of civilian traffic whenever a large security convoy is in transit. Additionally, the CRPF has since integrated "Road Opening Parties" (ROPs) equipped with high-tech surveillance drones and electronic signal jammers to detect and neutralise remote-controlled threats before a convoy passes.



Global diplomatic fallout



The Pulwama attack catalysed a global effort to isolate the financial networks supporting cross-border terrorism. India successfully collaborated with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to keep Pakistan on its "Grey List" for several years, citing a lack of action against Jaish-e-Mohammed leaders. This international pressure was a critical component of India’s strategy to complement its military response.



Current context



Today, on the 7th anniversary, the atmosphere in Pulwama and across India remains one of sombre reflection.