 VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks Out As Blast Rocks Chemical Plant In Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, 2 Reactors Explode; 6 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Major Fire Breaks Out As Blast Rocks Chemical Plant In Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, 2 Reactors Explode; 6 Injured

VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks Out As Blast Rocks Chemical Plant In Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, 2 Reactors Explode; 6 Injured

At least six people were injured after two reactors exploded at Brundavan Pharma in Choutuppal, Telangana, early Saturday. The blast triggered a major fire that raged for nearly three hours before being controlled by 10 fire engines. Officials said all injured are stable, and a probe has been launched to determine the exact cause.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks Out As Blast Rocks Chemical Plant In Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, 2 Reactors Explode; 6 Injured |

A massive explosion at a chemical plant in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district left at least six people injured, including two security guards, triggering panic in nearby areas during the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred at Brundavan Pharma, located in Choutuppal. According to preliminary information, two reactors exploded with a loud bang, followed by a major fire that engulfed parts of the facility.

Visuals Show Massive Fire After Reactor Blast

Visuals from the spot showed huge flames rising from the premises as multiple fire tenders and ambulances rushed in to carry out rescue and firefighting operations. Officials confirmed that a total of 11 employees were present inside the plant at the time of the blast.

FPJ Shorts
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer Takes A Low Start, Collects ₹55 Lakh
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer Takes A Low Start, Collects ₹55 Lakh
Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble Honoured As KSCA Renames Chinnaswamy Stadium Stands After IPL 2026 Green Light
Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble Honoured As KSCA Renames Chinnaswamy Stadium Stands After IPL 2026 Green Light
IndiGo Faces ₹1.27 Crore GST Penalty On Input Tax Credit, Plans To Challenge Order
IndiGo Faces ₹1.27 Crore GST Penalty On Input Tax Credit, Plans To Challenge Order
IND Vs PAK T20 WC26: Team India Receives Blockbuster Welcome With Traditional Sri Lankan Dance In Colombo | VIDEO
IND Vs PAK T20 WC26: Team India Receives Blockbuster Welcome With Traditional Sri Lankan Dance In Colombo | VIDEO

Choutuppal Deputy Superintendent of Police, along with fire department personnel, reached the site soon after receiving information about the explosion and supervised relief measures. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours before bringing it under control.

According to fire officials, the explosion reportedly occurred following a radiator blast at a laboratory unit of the facility in Dotigudem village, which falls under the Choutuppal police station limits. “Ten fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. No fatalities have been reported so far,” officials said, as quoted by ANI.

Emergency teams secured the area to prevent the fire from spreading further, while residents in nearby localities reported hearing loud explosions that caused fear and confusion. Traffic movement around the area was also temporarily restricted as a precautionary measure.

6 Injured In Fire Incident So Far

According to a News18 report, six people were injured in the incident. Police stated the injured were provided immediate medical assistance and their condition is stated to be stable. The exact cause of the reactor explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine whether safety protocols were followed at the plant and to assess the extent of damage to the facility. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks Out As Blast Rocks Chemical Plant In Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, 2...
VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks Out As Blast Rocks Chemical Plant In Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, 2...
PM Modi To Inaugurate Emergency Landing Facility & Other Key Projects In Assam Today
PM Modi To Inaugurate Emergency Landing Facility & Other Key Projects In Assam Today
Nikhil Gupta, Indian Man Accused In Foiled Murder Plot Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh...
Nikhil Gupta, Indian Man Accused In Foiled Murder Plot Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh...
Gauhati High Court Clears Ancillary Works For ₹498-Crore Kamakhya Corridor, Says Temple Structure...
Gauhati High Court Clears Ancillary Works For ₹498-Crore Kamakhya Corridor, Says Temple Structure...
Bihar News: Patna Girl Found Dead Outside Coaching Centre; Opposition Targets NDA Govt
Bihar News: Patna Girl Found Dead Outside Coaching Centre; Opposition Targets NDA Govt