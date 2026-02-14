VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks Out As Blast Rocks Chemical Plant In Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, 2 Reactors Explode; 6 Injured |

A massive explosion at a chemical plant in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district left at least six people injured, including two security guards, triggering panic in nearby areas during the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred at Brundavan Pharma, located in Choutuppal. According to preliminary information, two reactors exploded with a loud bang, followed by a major fire that engulfed parts of the facility.

An explosion has occurred at a chemical plant in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.



Four workers and two security guards have been injured. The exact cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/UkHBh05jcY — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) February 14, 2026

Visuals Show Massive Fire After Reactor Blast

Visuals from the spot showed huge flames rising from the premises as multiple fire tenders and ambulances rushed in to carry out rescue and firefighting operations. Officials confirmed that a total of 11 employees were present inside the plant at the time of the blast.

Choutuppal Deputy Superintendent of Police, along with fire department personnel, reached the site soon after receiving information about the explosion and supervised relief measures. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours before bringing it under control.

According to fire officials, the explosion reportedly occurred following a radiator blast at a laboratory unit of the facility in Dotigudem village, which falls under the Choutuppal police station limits. “Ten fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. No fatalities have been reported so far,” officials said, as quoted by ANI.

Telangana | A massive explosion occurred after a radiator blast at Brundavan Laboratories PVT in Dothigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Ten Fire vehicles have reached the spot and controlled the fire. No casualties have been… https://t.co/gtZPIS3mWY — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2026

Emergency teams secured the area to prevent the fire from spreading further, while residents in nearby localities reported hearing loud explosions that caused fear and confusion. Traffic movement around the area was also temporarily restricted as a precautionary measure.

6 Injured In Fire Incident So Far

According to a News18 report, six people were injured in the incident. Police stated the injured were provided immediate medical assistance and their condition is stated to be stable. The exact cause of the reactor explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine whether safety protocols were followed at the plant and to assess the extent of damage to the facility. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.