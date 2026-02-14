Who Is Nikhil Gupta? Indian National Pleads Guilty In US Over Foiled Murder Plot Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, pleaded guilty in the United States to orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot aimed at assassinating a US citizen and designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City, a case that has drawn major international and diplomatic attention.

According to the US Department of Justice, Gupta, 54, entered a guilty plea on Thursday before a federal magistrate judge in Manhattan. Gupta admitted to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Following an investigation by FBI New York, @DEANEWYORKDiv, and @SDNYnews, Nikhil Gupta pled guilty to plotting to assassinate a U.S. citizen in New York City.



Read more about the FBI's continued commitment to defend the homeland from foreign nationals targeting our citizens… pic.twitter.com/cElDtolY5y — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) February 13, 2026

US prosecutors said Gupta’s actions were part of a planned assassination of Pannun, an attorney and political activist based in New York, who has been designated a terrorist by India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). His organisation is banned in India for allegedly advocating violence and secession through calls for a separate Khalistan.

Who Is Nikhil Gupta?

Gupta, an Indian citizen who described himself as an international dealer in narcotics and weapons, was arrested in June 2023 in the Czech Republic and later extradited to the United States. He pleaded guilty before US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn and is scheduled to be sentenced by US District Judge Victor Marrero on May 29. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 40 years in prison.

Czech police release video footage showcasing the extradition of Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, to the US. Gupta faces charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He pleads not guilty in a New York federal court.… pic.twitter.com/LLj1GeX54L — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 18, 2024

Reports citing court documents reveal that Gupta worked closely with co-defendant Vikash Yadav, who was described as an employee of India’s Cabinet Secretariat, which houses the country’s foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing. In May 2023, Yadav allegedly recruited Gupta to help plan the killing in the United States.

Following Yadav’s directions, Gupta contacted an individual he believed to be a criminal associate. However, that person was a confidential source working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The source later introduced Gupta to a supposed hitman, who was in fact a DEA undercover officer.

Prosecutors revealed Yadav agreed to pay USD 100,000 for the killing, with a USD 15,000 cash advance delivered on June 9, 2023. Gupta also passed on sensitive details about Pannun, including his home address, phone numbers and daily routine and shared surveillance photographs with the undercover officer.

Investigators further revealed that Gupta instructed that the killing should not take place around the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US in June 2023. After the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada later that month, Gupta allegedly indicated there was 'no need to wait' to carry out the New York plot. The case remains under close scrutiny as it carries broader implications for India–US relations.