Who Was St Valentine And Why Do We Celebrate On February 14

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 08:15 AM IST
article-image
St Valentine | Photo Courtesy: Reddit

Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14. It is a day of expressing love, affection, and friendship through gifts and cards. flowers and romantic gestures. Every year on this day, couples around the world celebrate this special day with romantic gestures, heartfelt gifts, and cherished moments. The excitement builds up through an entire Valentine’s Week, beginning with Rose Day and culminating in Kiss Day, all leading to the grand celebration of love.

But have you ever wondered why February 14 is dedicated to love and how this tradition began? Keep on reading to know about the amazing story behind the celebration.

About Valentine's Day

The origins of Valentine’s Day can be traced back to ancient Rome. The most widely accepted theory links it to the festival of Lupercalia, a mid-February celebration marking the arrival of spring. This ancient festival involved rituals to promote fertility and even included a lottery system where men and women were paired together.

However, in the late 5th century, Pope Gelasius I abolished Lupercalia and established February 14 as St. Valentine’s Day. This change ultimately transformed the day into a celebration of love and affection.

Saint Valentine

Saint Valentine | Wikipedia

Who was Saint Valentine?

Another widely known story revolves around St. Valentine, a Roman priest who lived during the reign of Emperor Claudius II. According to legend, Claudius had banned marriages for young men, believing that single soldiers made better warriors.

Disobeying this order, St. Valentine secretly performed wedding ceremonies for young couples. When his actions were discovered, he was arrested and later executed on February 14, around 269 AD. Before his execution, he is said to have written a farewell letter to a young woman he loved, signing it as "Your Valentine", a phrase that continues to be popular today.

Valentine's Day celebrations

Valentine’s Day is a special occasion on which couples express their feelings through heartfelt messages, thoughtful gifts, flowers, and romantic dinners. Many people exchange roses, chocolates, and handwritten notes to show appreciation for their partners. The day is also about cherishing meaningful connections, whether with a spouse, partner, friends, or family.

Restaurants, parks, and tourist spots often see festive decorations and special events. In recent years, celebrations have expanded to include self-love and gratitude. Ultimately, Valentine’s Day is a reminder to value relationships and create beautiful memories with loved ones.

