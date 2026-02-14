 US: 4 People Killed After Small Plane Crashes Near Steamboat Springs Ski Resort In Colorado
Four people died after an Epic E1000 turboprop crashed around 12:20 am near the ski resort community of Steamboat Springs in northern Colorado. The plane went down in mountainous terrain under unknown circumstances. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The aircraft was registered to ALS Aviation LLC in Tennessee.

Saturday, February 14, 2026
Denver: Four people are dead after a small plane crashed Friday in northern Colorado near the ski resort community of Steamboat Springs.

An Epic E1000, a six-seat turboprop plane, crashed around 12:20 am with four people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Four people died at the scene, Routt County coroner Mitch Locke said.

The plane crashed into mountainous terrain in unknown circumstances, according to preliminary information, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board both said they are investigating the crash.

The plane is registered to ALS Aviation LLC in Franklin, Tennessee. Tennessee business records do not list a person to contact about the company.

