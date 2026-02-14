 PM Modi To Inaugurate Emergency Landing Facility & Other Key Projects In Assam Today
PM Modi To Inaugurate Emergency Landing Facility & Other Key Projects In Assam Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam to inaugurate and launch key infrastructure, digital, education and mobility projects, including the Emergency Landing Facility in Dibrugarh, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu over the Brahmaputra, a National Data Centre and 225 electric buses. He will also inaugurate IIM Guwahati and address BJP karyakartas.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Assam on Saturday for a packed schedule that includes the inauguration and launch of key infrastructure, education, and mobility projects across the state.​

​In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he would land at 10.30 a.m. at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, describing it as the first such facility in the Northeast. ​

He said the ELF would be vital for emergency response, enabling the timely deployment of rescue and relief operations during challenging situations.​

Later in the afternoon, PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate multiple development works at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati. ​

A major highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across the Brahmaputra River, which is expected to significantly improve connectivity for residents of Guwahati and nearby areas and support economic growth.​

The Prime Minister said other important projects to be launched include a National Data Centre for the North Eastern Region, aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure, and the introduction of 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. ​

The electric buses are expected to modernise urban transport while promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility.​

Calling it a moment of “immense joy” for the Northeast, PM Modi said the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati will be inaugurated during the visit. ​

He said the institute would further strengthen the region’s educational infrastructure and attract students from across the country, enhancing Assam’s profile as a centre for higher education.​

In the latter part of the day, the Prime Minister will address BJP karyakartas in Guwahati. ​

Referring to the mandate given to the BJP-NDA alliance a decade ago, PM Modi said the government in Assam has worked tirelessly to fulfil the people's aspirations. ​

Expressing confidence ahead of the elections, PM Modi said he was hopeful that the people of Assam would once again bless the BJP-NDA alliance.​

