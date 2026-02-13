PM Modi Inaugurates New PMO, Secretariat Buildings, Calls Them Milestone Toward ‘Viksit Bharat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new Prime Minister’s Office, Seva Teerth, along with Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2, describing the buildings as a significant step in India’s march toward becoming a developed nation.

Addressing an event attended by Union ministers and senior officials, Modi said the new structures reflect the government’s focus on citizen-centric governance and national advancement. He added that the facilities were designed to fulfil the aspirations of the country’s 1.4 billion people and will serve as the foundation for decisions shaping India’s future.

Drawing a contrast with historic administrative complexes such as South Block and North Block, the Prime Minister noted that those buildings were created to symbolise the British Empire, whereas the new complexes represent the will and ambitions of independent India.

He emphasised the need to move beyond colonial-era mindsets as the country progresses toward the vision of “Viksit Bharat.” According to Modi, shedding the remnants of a “mentality of slavery” is essential for India’s development journey.

Calling the inauguration a “new beginning,” the Prime Minister said February 13 would be remembered as a landmark in India’s growth story. Referring to the spiritual significance of Vijaya Ekadashi, he expressed confidence that the nation’s resolve to build a developed India would succeed.

Modi also recalled the renaming of Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg, describing it as an effort to transform the culture of power into one rooted in public service and to reinforce India’s independent identity.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister released a commemorative postage stamp and a coin featuring the Seva Teerth building.