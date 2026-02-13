 6 Students Among 7 Dead In SUV–Truck Crash On Bengaluru Highway
6 Students Among 7 Dead In SUV–Truck Crash On Bengaluru Highway

Six students and a motorcyclist died in a triple-vehicle crash on the Hoskote-Dabaspet Highway near Bengaluru early Friday. Police said the speeding SUV first knocked down the biker, then jumped the divider and collided head-on with a goods truck. All six occupants died on the spot, while the truck driver and cleaner survived with injuries.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
Bengaluru: Seven students, six of them on a late night jolly drive in an SUV were killed on the spot in the early hours on Friday, when the SUV they were travelling hit a bike first and a canter goods carrier.

While all the three vehicles are completely mangled, the driver and the cleaner of the canter have been treated in a hospital near Hoskote in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The deceased have been identified as Gagan (23), who was riding a motorcycle and six occupants of the SUV including Ashwin, Ahan, Ayan, Ali, Bharath and Ishan. They are of the age group between 17 and 22 and are said to be from Kerala. All the six were students of RV college and CMR college and were living in Kothanur

According to police, the incident took place at around 3.30 am. Gagan, who was riding the bike, was a resident of M Sathyavara village on Hoskote-Dabaspet highway. Along with his studies, Gagan was working at HOPCOMS in the morning hours to support the family also.

Meanwhile, the six students on a Mahindra XUV 700 were on a jolly drive on the same highway. The speeding vehicle knocked Gagan down, throwing him across the highway and killing him on the spot.

The SUV driver lost control over the vehicle and the vehicle jumped across the highway divider and crashed head on to the oncoming truck. Both the truck and the SUV were completely smashed due to the impact and only the mangled remains of the vehicles were seen on the road. While all the six in the SUIV killed on the spot, the driver and cleaner of the truck were shifted to a nearby hospital.

