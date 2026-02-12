Karnataka Power Tussle: Siddaramaiah Camp MLAs Convert Foreign Tour Into Private Visit After Row | File Photo - ANI

Bengaluru: At a time when the power struggle in Karnataka politics between the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar witnessing an intense situation, a controversy forced a group of legislators, who are strong supporters of Siddaramaiah were forced to convert a government sponsored foreign jaunt with their family members into private family tour.

The tour proposal created a controversy when the group, backed by the Animal Husbandry Department, sent a request by NOC from the Chief Secretary.

While the opposition BJP touted it as an `extravaganza by the bankrupt' government, D K Shivakumar supporters termed it as `resort politics' shifting international level. At the end, the Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh silently withdrew the letter and got an NOC from the Chief Minister's office. Later, Siddaramaiah declared it as `their private tour'.

The NOC requisition had sought permission to permit the group of 12 legislators headed by Minister Venkatesh and their family members to visit Australia and New Zealand between February 16 and March 3, to study the dairy farming practices in the two countries. When the news leaked, they just withdrew the letter. All the 12 legislators, including one MLC are Siddaramaiah supporters.

As the controversy broke out, the issue went up to party high command and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke to the Chief Minister over the issue. On Thursday, Siddaramaiah denied that the government was sending the legislators and they were free to go on any tour on their own.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that he did not want to comment on the issue. ``I am not in the picture. I don't know what suggestions these group of legislators have received from the Chief Minister and he will be the best person to react on the issue.''

Animal Husbandry Minister K Ventakesh said that there was no proposal to sponsor the trip from his department. ``The issue was discussed during the recent Legislature Session by a group of legislators. However, it was about a private trip. The department has no budget for such trips,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Thomas Cook Travel Agency has reportedly arranged the travel package for the Australia–New Zealand tour.The legislators travelling to Australia and New Zealand include K. Venkatesh, Hampagouda Badarli, B. Devendrappa, Yashwantharayagouda V. Patil, B.M. Nagaraj, J.T. Patil,. Allamaprabhu Patil, C. Puttaranga Shetty, Basanagouda Daddal, A.R. Krishna Murthy, Basangouda Turuvihalla, Anil Chikkamadhu, Raghumurthy, Shivakumar (MLC).