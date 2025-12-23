BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin Raises Pitch For Bengal Polls, Calls Rahul ‘Part-Time Politician’

Nitin Nabin | ANI

Patna: BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday asserted that the party was poised to sweep the assembly elections due in West Bengal, Kerala and other states and also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by calling him “part time politician”.

In his maiden visit to Patna after taking charge of the BJP's national working president, Nabin was greeted with slogans of “Bengal Fatah” as soon as he reached the dais erected at Miller High School, where he was given a rousing reception.

As workers raised the slogan, Nabin, who presently represents Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna, attributed the NDA`s historic landslide victory in Bihar polls to the “charismatic leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar.

"Rahul Gandhi is a part-time politician, comes to India and then returns abroad, insults country.



Bihar too has a part-timer."



“After BJP and its allies secured landslide victory in Bihar assembly polls, its performance was also impressive in local body polls held in Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh and also in zila panchayat polls in Goa. Our victory in Bihar will also spread to Bengal, Kerala and other states now,” he quipped, amid thunderous applause from party workers.

Nabin, who is likely to be appointed full time BJP`s national president after kharmas (ending on January 14), has his hands full as West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will go to the polls next year. Except Assam, other three states are ruled by the opposition parties.

He also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by calling them part-time politicians.

“When he (Rahul) is in the country, he attacks the constitution, constitutional bodies, Election Commission as well as the Supreme Court. But when he is on a foreign tour, he uses abusive language against the country itself,” he remarked.

Similarly, Tejashwi leader skipped proceedings of the assembly, did not raise people's issues but after defeat in the polls, he went to a foreign country. “Those making allegations of “vote chori” are so hurt that they have gone to foreign countries,” he remarked.

He also appealed to party workers to work hard for the Panchayat elections to be held in Bihar next year and also for the civic polls. He said that BJP`s golden era would come only when the saffron flag would flutter from Panchayat to Parliament. “Politics is a long run. Work hard. BJP`s watch tower is strong enough to identify you and he will elevate you from booth level to state level and also to national level,” he told his party workers.