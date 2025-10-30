Karur Stampede Case: Supreme Court Directs Victim’s Kin To Approach CBI Amid Allegations Of Police Pressure | X/ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 30) directed a family member of a Karur stampede victim to approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after allegations that Tamil Nadu Police officers and “political secretaries” were coercing families to withdraw their petitions from the apex court.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bench Tells Petitioner to Seek CBI’s Intervention

According to a report by The Hindu, a Bench led by Justice JK Maheshwari issued the direction after S Prabhakaran, who lost both his sister and fiancée in the stampede, made an urgent oral mentioning through advocate Balaji Srinivasan. The court reminded the petitioner that the investigation into the tragedy had already been transferred to the CBI.

“Go to the CBI... Put it out to the CBI. The CBI will look into it,” Justice Maheshwari told Srinivasan during the brief hearing. The Bench further said, “Petitioners say they have been threatened and cajoled by the officials of the State, suffice to say petitioners may apply to the CBI.”

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 12.

Allegations of Police Role in Stampede

Prabhakaran alleged that the police were “largely responsible” for the chaos that led to the Karur stampede. He claimed that an unprovoked lathi charge by officers worsened the situation and contributed to the loss of life. He also alleged that anti-social elements in the crowd were throwing objects to create confusion, further escalating panic among attendees.

The Supreme Court’s direction comes amid growing concerns from victims’ families who have accused state authorities of attempting to suppress complaints and influence ongoing proceedings. The CBI is currently handling the investigation, following an earlier order by the apex court transferring the case from the Tamil Nadu Police.

The Karur stampede, which claimed multiple lives, continues to draw scrutiny over lapses in crowd management and the alleged involvement of local officials. The CBI’s findings are expected to play a key role in determining accountability in the tragedy.