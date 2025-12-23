Kheroni In Flames: Police Firing, Torched Shops And Internet Blackout As Karbi Anglong Land Protests Turn Deadly, One Dead

Flames billow out from an area following violent protests over the demand for evictions of illegal encroachers from the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the hilly district, in Karbi Anglong on Tuesday. (ANI | ANI

Guwahati: Fear and fury stalked the hills of West Karbi Anglong for a second straight day on Tuesday as violence over land rights spiralled out of control in Kheroni, leaving one protester with a fatal bullet injury, markets in ruins and an entire district cut off from mobile internet.

What is usually a crowded daily bazaar near the western banks of the Kopili River turned into a battleground by afternoon. Angry crowds surged through the market lanes, smashing shop fronts, looting goods and setting fires, as police struggled to contain the unrest despite the presence of senior officers on the ground.

The flashpoint remains the long-simmering dispute over Professional and Village Grazing Reserves, lands Karbi groups say are central to their identity and survival. The agitation, which began as a hunger strike on December 6, exploded into violence after rumours spread that protesters who fell ill had been detained by police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Tuesday, tensions peaked when police opened fire to disperse an unruly mob. One protester suffered a bullet injury and later succumbed, deepening anger and despair across the hill district. Tear gas shells and baton charges followed as security forces attempted to push back crowds that were torching tyres, blocking roads and vandalising shops.

“Everything happened so fast,” said a shopkeeper who fled the market, leaving behind his shutter half-pulled and goods scattered inside. “This is our livelihood. In minutes, it was all gone.”

To prevent the unrest from spreading further, Assam Home Commissioner Biswajit Pegu ordered the suspension of telecom and mobile internet services across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, citing the danger of rumours fuelling fresh violence. The government also rushed in eight additional companies of security forces to regain control.

Eyewitnesses said the crowd swelled soon after Education Minister Ranoj Pegu left the area earlier in the day, after assuring protesters that the government would hold tripartite talks involving agitating groups and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). The assurances, however, failed to calm tempers.

Smoke hung heavy over Kheroni as fires broke out at multiple locations. Terrified residents ran for safety, while shopkeepers hurriedly downed shutters, transforming the bustling marketplace into a scene of fear and destruction.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, who has been camping in the district since Monday night, was seen patrolling the streets and speaking directly to protesters.

“I have been talking to all of you since last night. Now that everything is settled, why are you creating this scene?” he told a group, urging restraint.

Referring to earlier violence, the DGP said three motorcycles, including one belonging to a policeman, had been torched since Monday, warning that those responsible would face strict legal action.

Prohibitory orders under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force, but hundreds of people continued to defy restrictions, underscoring the fragility of the situation. Unconfirmed reports suggest several others, including security personnel, may have been injured.

The violence follows Monday’s rampage in which protesters set fire to the old residence of KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang in Donkamukam, torched around 15 shops, and allegedly attempted to attack a police station. Ronghang’s elderly father was not at home at the time and escaped unharmed.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has described the situation as “very sensitive,” while the administration maintains that dialogue remains the only way forward.

For now, uncertainty hangs over Kheroni. With land at the centre of identity and survival in these hills, the breakdown of trust has come at a devastating cost—burnt shops, shattered livelihoods and a life lost—leaving ordinary residents praying that calm returns before the wounds deepen further.