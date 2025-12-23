Punjab News: 12 Kg Drone-Dropped Heroin Consignment Recovered In Amritsar

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered - in coordination with Border Security Force (BSF) – about 12 kg heroin from near village Lopoke in border district Amritsar.
Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that during routine patrolling of identified vulnerable points, information was received regarding the presence of a drone in agricultural fields in the area of Daleke village and acting promptly on the input the said heroin consignment was recovered in coordination of the BSF.
Police said that investigation is underway to trace backward and forward linkages in this case using technical evidence and human intelligence. Suspects, who were supposed to retrieve the consignment have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them, he said.