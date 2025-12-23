 Punjab News: 12 Kg Drone-Dropped Heroin Consignment Recovered In Amritsar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab News: 12 Kg Drone-Dropped Heroin Consignment Recovered In Amritsar

Punjab News: 12 Kg Drone-Dropped Heroin Consignment Recovered In Amritsar

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that during routine patrolling of identified vulnerable points, information was received regarding the presence of a drone in agricultural fields in the area of Daleke village and acting promptly on the input the said heroin consignment was recovered in coordination of the BSF.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
12 Kg Drone-Dropped Heroin Consignment Recovered In Amritsar |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered - in coordination with Border Security Force (BSF) – about 12 kg heroin from near village Lopoke in border district Amritsar.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that during routine patrolling of identified vulnerable points, information was received regarding the presence of a drone in agricultural fields in the area of Daleke village and acting promptly on the input the said heroin consignment was recovered in coordination of the BSF.

Read Also
Former Punjab IGP Amar Singh Chahal Critical After Alleged Suicide Attempt
article-image

Police said that investigation is underway to trace backward and forward linkages in this case using technical evidence and human intelligence. Suspects, who were supposed to retrieve the consignment have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: 12 Kg Drone-Dropped Heroin Consignment Recovered In Amritsar
Punjab News: 12 Kg Drone-Dropped Heroin Consignment Recovered In Amritsar
Kalyan: Heavy Vehicles Traffic Diverted As Waldhuni Bridge Closes for Repairs | Check Alternate Routes
Kalyan: Heavy Vehicles Traffic Diverted As Waldhuni Bridge Closes for Repairs | Check Alternate Routes
Godrej Properties Alleges ₹110 Crore Fraud; EOW Registers Case Against Shri Siddhi Infrabuild Promoters
Godrej Properties Alleges ₹110 Crore Fraud; EOW Registers Case Against Shri Siddhi Infrabuild Promoters
BJP Failed to Answer Any Of Congress’ Questions In House: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
BJP Failed to Answer Any Of Congress’ Questions In House: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: 12 Kg Drone-Dropped Heroin Consignment Recovered In Amritsar

Punjab News: 12 Kg Drone-Dropped Heroin Consignment Recovered In Amritsar

'Har****de Maar Du Tujhe': Parents Abuses, Slaps Migrant Kid After Minor Beats Their Child In...

'Har****de Maar Du Tujhe': Parents Abuses, Slaps Migrant Kid After Minor Beats Their Child In...

BJP Failed to Answer Any Of Congress’ Questions In House: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

BJP Failed to Answer Any Of Congress’ Questions In House: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Uttar Pradesh News: BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak Raises Alarm Over Poor School Toilets

Uttar Pradesh News: BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak Raises Alarm Over Poor School Toilets

Noida Court Rejects UP Govt Plea To Withdraw Charges In Akhlaq Lynching Case

Noida Court Rejects UP Govt Plea To Withdraw Charges In Akhlaq Lynching Case