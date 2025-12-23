 Former Punjab IGP Amar Singh Chahal Critical After Alleged Suicide Attempt
Former Punjab IGP Amar Singh Chahal Critical After Alleged Suicide Attempt

According to information, police has found a suicide note – addressed to state director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav – in which he mentioned heavy financial losses due to an online fraud with him involving Rs 8.10 crore resulting mental stress.

Rajesh Moudgil Updated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 01:46 AM IST
Chandigarh: Former Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP), Amar Singh Chahal shot himself at his residence in Patiala using a security guard’s revolver on Monday.

Though the former IPS officer Chahal was rushed to a private hospital immediately after the incident, his condition was said to be critical. He shot himself in his chest.

Stating that investigation has been initiated to ascertain the reason and circumstances behind the incident, police said the details of the suicide note and the alleged online fraud are also being examined.

ACCUSED IN 2015 FARIDKOT FIRING CASE

It may be recalled that Chahal was an accused in the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura shooting cases in Faridkot in which two persons were killed.

The Punjab police’s special investigation team (SIT) which filed a chargesheet in the context in February 24, 2023, included the names of several senior politicians and police officers who included - former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son and former home minister Sukhbir Badal and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal, former DIG Amar Singh Chahal, former SSP Sukhminder Singh Mann and SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma.

