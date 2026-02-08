 'India's Message On Terrorism Is Clear; No Double Standards, No Compromise': PM Modi In Malaysia
India and Malaysia agreed to deepen cooperation in defence, security, semiconductors and trade after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur. Modi called the ties a “special relationship,” stressed zero tolerance on terrorism, and pledged stronger collaboration in counter-terrorism, maritime security, technology and Indo-Pacific stability.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
PM Modi | X @narendramodi

Kuala Lumpur: India and Malaysia on Sunday unveiled several initiatives to further shore up cooperation in areas of defence and security, semiconductor and trade after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

Following the meeting, Modi said India and Malaysia share a "special relationship" and both sides are committed to expanding their ties in diverse sectors.

The prime minister also reiterated India's position on combating terrorism as he said: "Our message on terrorism is clear; no double standards, no compromise." Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport.

Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.

"India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties," Modi said.

"Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage and democratic values bind us together," he said.

Modi said both sides will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security.

We will also make defence cooperation more comprehensive, he said.

"Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security," he said.

The prime minister also touched upon India's approach towards the Indo-Pacific.

"The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the growth engine of the world," he said.

The prime minister said India is committed to development, peace and stability across the entire Indo-Pacific region together with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim said India and Malaysia continue to expand collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity and defence.

India has registered a spectacular rise in global trade and economic front, he said.

