'Har****de Maar Du Tujhe': Parents Abuses, Slaps Migrant Kid After Minor Beats Their Child In Punjab's Mohali| VIDEO

In Punjab’s Mohali, a scuffle between two children aged between 10 and 15 took a disturbing turn when the parents of one child intervened. The situation escalated after a woman was heard calling the other child “Bhaiyye” and a man accompanying her was seen slapping the minor. The incident, recorded on camera, has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, a minor scuffle between two children is seen. A young boy, estimated to be 10–12 years old and described as a poor migrant child, is involved in a dispute with another child over what appears to be a minor fight.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Woman Uses Derogatory Slur ‘Bhaiyye’

The mother of one of the children is heard derogatorily calling the boy “Bhaiyye.” She is also heard yelling at the child, repeatedly demanding to know why he slapped the other kid.

Man Drags and Slaps the Child

Meanwhile, a man accompanying the woman is seen holding the child’s hand and dragging him. Moments later, the man slaps the child, further escalating the situation.

A bystander then intervenes and questions the man, asking why he hit the child and reminding him that he is a grown adult.

Netizens Express Outrage

Soon after the video went viral, social media users reacted with widespread outrage. Many described the act as cowardly, disgusting, and a prime example of bad parenting.

One user commented, “Imagine being a grown adult and still needing a child to feel powerful. Disgusting.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another wrote, “Live demo of bad parenting.”

Bystander Hailed as Hero

The man who questioned the adult for slapping the child was widely praised online. One user wrote, “Hats off to that guy asking why the freak you hit.”