 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Among Early Voters As First Phase Witnesses Moderate Turnout Across 121 Constituencies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Among Early Voters As First Phase Witnesses Moderate Turnout Across 121 Constituencies

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Among Early Voters As First Phase Witnesses Moderate Turnout Across 121 Constituencies

While the polling started on a moderate note at 7 a.m., Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was among the early voters to cast his vote. He reached a polling station in the Bakhtiyarpur constituency, accompanied by a small entourage and exercised his franchise.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was among the early voters to cast his vote. He reached a polling station in the Bakhtiyarpur constituency. |

Patna: Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections was underway in 121 constituencies across 18 districts on Thursday, amid tight security arrangements at all polling stations.

While the polling started on a moderate note at 7 a.m., Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was among the early voters to cast his vote. He reached a polling station in the Bakhtiyarpur constituency, accompanied by a small entourage and exercised his franchise.

The Chief Minister also flaunted his inked finger before the mediapersons, after casting his vote.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also appealed to every voter of Bihar to come out of their homes and participate in the festival of democracy by exercising their right to vote.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s ‘Malicious Intent’ Allegations
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s ‘Malicious Intent’ Allegations
Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting Announces Opening Of Bookings For Exclusive Startup Showcase Zone In Goa's Waves Bazaar
Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting Announces Opening Of Bookings For Exclusive Startup Showcase Zone In Goa's Waves Bazaar
IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Xavier Barlett Drops Sitter As Abhishek Sharma Gets Second Life; Video
IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Xavier Barlett Drops Sitter As Abhishek Sharma Gets Second Life; Video
Mumbai: Know Why BEST Workers’ Union Are Going On Indefinite Hunger Strike From November 10
Mumbai: Know Why BEST Workers’ Union Are Going On Indefinite Hunger Strike From November 10
Read Also
Andhra Pradesh: Quick Thinking Of Driver Saves Lives Of 10 Passengers As Bus Catches Fire In...
article-image

Taking to X, he wrote, "In a democracy, voting is not only our right but also our responsibility. Today, the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is taking place—all voters are requested to exercise their right to vote. Vote and inspire others to do the same. First vote, then refreshment."

The fate of 1,314 candidates will be sealed in the first phase, including 1,192 men and 122 women.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 37,513,302 voters, including 19,835,325 men, 17,677,219 women, and 758 third-gender voters, will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

In the first two hours, voter turnout of 13.13 per cent was recorded.

Read Also
Hyderabad Reels Under Twin Murders As History-Sheeter Roshan Singh Stabbed To Death In...
article-image

Over 37.5 million voters across 121 Assembly seats will decide the political future of 1,314 candidates. The political future of several stalwarts from the NDA and the Grand Alliance is at stake in this phase.

In the constituencies where voting is taking place in the first phase, 121 candidates from the NDA and 126 from the Grand Alliance are contesting.

The constituencies where polling is underway include Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, and Bhojpur districts.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Chunaav Ke Baad Ye Dono Ek Dusre Ke Baal Nochenge': PM Modi Highlights Internal 'Feud' Between...

'Chunaav Ke Baad Ye Dono Ek Dusre Ke Baal Nochenge': PM Modi Highlights Internal 'Feud' Between...

Violent Clash Between YouTuber Vanshika And Her Mother Goes Viral; Complaint Filed In Hapur

Violent Clash Between YouTuber Vanshika And Her Mother Goes Viral; Complaint Filed In Hapur

ED Conducts Raids At Six Locations In J&K, Including Ex-Minister Jatinder Singh’s Residence, In...

ED Conducts Raids At Six Locations In J&K, Including Ex-Minister Jatinder Singh’s Residence, In...

Zohran Mamdani's Wife Rama Duwaji Wore Palestanian Designer's Outfit At The Victory Celebration

Zohran Mamdani's Wife Rama Duwaji Wore Palestanian Designer's Outfit At The Victory Celebration

UP News: 20 People Seriously Injured As Speeding Double-Decker Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow...

UP News: 20 People Seriously Injured As Speeding Double-Decker Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow...