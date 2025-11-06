Noida Shocker: Woman's Headless, Naked Body Found In Drain - VIDEO

Police team at spot | X/@rajeshpanditnew

Noida: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Noida. A woman's headless and naked body was found in a drain in a posh locality on Thursday, creating panic among residents.

The body was found in a severely mutilated state, with both hands and the head severed, the police said, adding that efforts are underway to identify the victim.

The police suspect that the murder may have taken place elsewhere before the body was dumped in the drain in Sector 108, possibly in an attempt to conceal the victim's identity.

The headless body, with palms severed, was found floating in the drain in Sector 108 this morning.

"Upon receiving information about a body being found in the Sector-39 police station area, necessary actions are being taken, and efforts are underway to identify the body," the police said in a video statement.

A team has been formed and an investigation has been lauched in the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Forensic teams have been called in to collect evidence from the scene and the area around the drain has been cordoned off. The identity of the woman could not be established due to the condition of the body.

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity to trace any suspicious activity and to determine how and when the body was brought to the location.