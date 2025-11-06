Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Accuses RJD, Congress Of Backing Insurgency For Vote Bank Politics

PM Modi | IANS

Patna: Amid casting of votes during the first phase of Bihar assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that RJD and Congress were supporting insurgency for vote bank politics, accusing them of supporting intruders on all available occasions.

Addressing an election rally at Forbesganj in Araria district (part of Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region), Modi said that the Centre was identifying insurgents with full sincerity and also repatriating them from the country but RJD and its allies were spreading lies, taking out political rallies to protect them and mislead people.

Modi asked the youth specifically whether these insurgents should not be repatriated from Bihar or should not be sent back to places from where they came. He said that these insurgents captured local people`s land, snatched their jobs and so insurgents should be repatriated from the country. He also appealed to the people to vote for NDA and form its government so that insurgents could be repatriated.

The opposition has no concern for the security of the country and also not for the faith of this country, PM remarked, while indirectly targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ Chhath festival. Without taking the name of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, he said that Lalu maintained silence when Rahul ‘insulted’ the chhath festival. He also obliquely attacked Lalu for calling Maha Kumbh ‘faltu’(worthless).

Modi said that women were now the strongest fortress against the return of jungle raj, stating that jungle raj meant “katta, krurata, katuta, kusanskar, corruption and kushashan”. He said that as per the report card of the “jungle raj government’, their achievement was zero.

"No expressway was constructed, no bridge built over Kosi, no development of any tourist circuit, no sports complex opened, no medical college, IIT, IIM or National Law University opened during the jungle raj,” he remarked, while accusing RJD of spoiling the future of a generation altogether.