Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Alleges Voting Disruption In Danapur, Says 'Thousands Of Voters Stranded As Boat Services Suspended' - VIDEO

RJD Alleges Voting Disruption In Danapur, Says 'Thousands Of Voters Stranded As Boat Services Suspended' | X

Patna, November 06: As voting continues for first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 on Thursday (November 06), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has raised serious concerns over alleged administrative lapses in the Danapur constituency. The party claimed that the local administration has suspended all boat services, leaving thousands of voters unable to reach their polling booths.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

RJD Shares VIDEO

RJD shared a video on its official social media account, in which it can be seen that a large crowd has gathered along the bank of the river with only one boat. The video shows that the boat is overcrowded reportedly with the voters who are trying to reach the booth to cast their votes. It is being claimed in the viral video that around 50 to 60 thousand people might not be able to cast their votes due to the suspension of boat services.

Social Media Post

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the RJD stated, “Danapur vidhansabha mein prashasan ne naavon ka parichalan band karwa diya hai, hazaron voter vote daalne ke liye apne booth nahi ja paa rahe hain! Ek steamer, jo din mein ek hi round maarti hai, ke bharose 10,000 se adhik voteron ko chhod diya gaya hai!” (In the Danapur Assembly constituency, the administration has stopped the operation of boats, and thousands of voters are unable to reach their polling booths to cast their votes! More than 10,000 voters have been left dependent on a single steamer that makes only one round in an entire day!)

Questions Election Commission

The party further questioned the Election Commission’s role, warning that any untoward incident would be the responsibility of the district administration. Tagging @CEOBihar and @ECISVEEP, RJD demanded immediate intervention to ensure that all voters can cast their ballots safely and without obstruction.

Voters Turnout

According to the latest data from the Election Commission, Bihar recorded an overall voter turnout of around 53.7% by 3 PM during the first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections, which covered 121 constituencies across 18 districts.

The state currently has a voter base of approximately 7.4 crore electors. While several rural areas witnessed high participation, some urban constituencies reported comparatively lower turnout. The Election Commission will release the final figures once polling concludes across all phases.