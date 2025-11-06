PM Modi To Visit Varanasi For 2 Days, To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express To Khajuraho

PM Modi | ANI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in his parliamentary constituency for two days on Friday evening for a two-day visit, during which he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi and Khajuraho and review key development projects in Kashi.

According to BJP city president Pradeep Agrahari, the Prime Minister will land at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur around 5 pm on November 7. From there, he will travel by road to the Bareka Guest House, where he will hold meetings with senior BJP leaders and local officials to review ongoing development projects, including the Kashi ropeway, the international stadium at Ganjari, and the Dalmandi road widening project.

A grand welcome has been planned at six points along the route from Babatpur to Bareka, with residents and BJP workers showering flowers on the Prime Minister’s motorcade.

On Saturday November 8, the Prime Minister will flag off the new Vande Bharat Express at Varanasi Railway Station. The train will connect Varanasi with Khajuraho, linking major pilgrimage destinations like Vindhyachal and Chitrakoot for the first time. During the event, the Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate three other Vande Bharat trains across the country.

Inside the Vande Bharat train, Modi is expected to interact with 40 students in coach number seven and meet the loco pilot before addressing around 4,000 people gathered at the station.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar, and senior railway officials are expected to be present for the inauguration.

Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam confirmed that preparations are in full swing for the Prime Minister’s visit. He said all major departments have been instructed to ensure smooth coordination during the events.

Modi is also likely to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairav Temple for darshan and worship, for which security and logistical arrangements are being finalized.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said elaborate security measures are in place. He inspected the Varanasi Railway Station on Thursday, reviewing entry and exit points, parking areas, VVIP routes, and the passenger security screening process. Metal detectors, dog squads, and barricades have been deployed to ensure smooth crowd management and traffic flow during the Prime Minister’s visit.