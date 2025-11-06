PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram' On 7th November

PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he would participate in a programme in the national capital at 9:30 a.m. Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow, 7th November, is a momentous day for every Indian. We celebrate 150 glorious years of Vande Mataram, a stirring call that has inspired generations and ignited an undying spirit of patriotism across our nation."

He further said, "To mark this occasion, I will join a programme in Delhi at 9:30 a.m. A commemorative stamp and coin will also be released. The highlight of the programme would be a mass recital of Vande Mataram!"

The Ministry of Culture has organised a special programme at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi to mark the occasion.

India’s national song, Vande Mataram, penned by Bankimchandra Chatterji, is believed to have been composed on the auspicious day of Akshaya Navami, which fell on 7th November 1875.

The song first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of Chatterji’s celebrated novel Anandamath, which was initially published in serialised form and later released as a standalone book in 1882.

Written during a time of significant social, cultural and political change, Vande Mataram reflected the rising sense of national identity and resistance to colonial rule that was taking shape across India.

On 24th January 1950, Dr Rajendra Prasad, as President of the Constituent Assembly, announced that Vande Mataram, having played a historic role in India’s freedom struggle, would be accorded equal status with the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.