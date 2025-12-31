VIDEO: CCTV Captures Van Used For Assault In Faridabad Gangrape

CCTV Captures Van Used For Assault In Faridabad Gangrape |

Faridabad: A 25-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted and gang-raped by two men in a moving van in Haryana's Faridabad. Later, she was thrown on the Gurugram-Faridabad road by the two accused. A CCTV footage of the van has now surfaced online. In the clip, the vehicle could be seen travelling on the road.

Several vehicles parked alongside the road could also be seen in the video. The incident took place late on Monday night, when the woman was waiting for a taxi to go home. After she reportedly did not get transport, she took a lift in the van.

The two accused inside the van promised her to drop her home. However, instead of dropping the woman home, the accused turned the vehicle towards the Gurugram-Faridabad road.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman's family, an FIR has been registered by the police. Hours after the incident, two suspects were reportedly detained by a crime branch team.

In the complaint, the woman said that she left home at around 8:30 pm on December 29 after having an argument with her mother, reported The Times of India. The woman had told her sister that she was going to her friend's house. As per the survivor, she was to return in two to three days. However, as she got late while returning, she took a lift in the van.

The two men reportedly took turns to rape the woman and then threw her on the road at around 3 am. According to reports, the survivor was inside the van for over two hours. She then called her sister, who took her to a hospital. As per the TOI report, the woman sustained 12 facial stitches.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.