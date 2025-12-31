Kerala Lottery Result: December 31, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-33 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot! | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-32 will be announced today, Wednesday, December 31st at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-33 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-33 for Wednesday, 31-12-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DF 869610 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: PRABHU A

Agency No.: P 6491

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DA 869610 DB 869610

DC 869610 DD 869610

DE 869610 DG 869610

DH 869610 DJ 869610

DK 869610 DL 869610 DM 869610

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DB 576770 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: BIJU A J

Agency No.: K 5484

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DG 841547 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: T S MOHANAN

Agency No.: K 9694

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0378 0566 0880 1321 2411 3731 3826 3859 4486 4770 4781 5035 6219 7362 8162 8609 9202 9550 9840

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1279 3904 4159 4437 6468 7119

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0052 0747 0833 1656 2056 3242 4003 4292 4829 4938 5028 5400 5787 5798 6243 6713 6971 7646 8348 8504 8539 9100 9403 9733 9858

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0383 0463 0500 0521 0559 0615 0751 0765 1559 1684 1822 1861 1862 1925 1970 2177 2304 2360 2535 2548 2576 2607 2723 2981 4032 4066 4113 4236 4402 4463 4507 4862 4870 4947 5071 5185 5220 5307 5657 5662 6003 6049 6161 6279 6630 6733 6805 6827 6877 7644 7647 7761 7821 7824 7853 7863 7954 8019 8198 8284 8435 8450 8532 8560 8567 8632 9019 9150 9191 9230 9508 9556 9770 9815 9995 9998

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0063 0382 0526 0910 1013 1032 1049 1058 1108 1190 1381 1452 1512 1803 2040 2179 2229 2299 2320 2327 2435 2445 2500 2718 3042 3085 3165 3211 3232 3281 3308 3536 3549 3691 3929 4237 4318 4425 4503 4596 4689 4723 4797 4849 5054 5117 5328 5512 5517 5663 5993 6001 6080 6249 6397 6581 6624 6898 7063 7093 7219 7317 7363 7391 7506 7518 7699 7751 7781 7868 7920 8005 8221 8232 8323 8452 8525 8543 8582 8678 8715 8733 8826 8883 9154 9227 9269 9320 9334 9507 9595 9603 9607 9759 9793 9891

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0128 0174 0203 0242 0249 0347 0358 0578 0636 0677 0709 0894 0911 0975 1143 1147 1172 1278 1354 1366 1463 1707 1792 1854 1864 1969 2051 2151 2184 2195 2237 2486 2518 2564 2570 2641 2651 2670 2733 2762 2793 2808 2871 2875 2967 3002 3039 3048 3075 3145 3203 3220 3232 3397 3427 3517 3535 3802 3900 4130 4134 4141 4152 4243 4424 4636 4739 4920 5011 5130 5166 5286 5387 5421 5433 5450 5523 5598 5608 5649 5685 5771 5861 5961 6007 6043 6106 6184 6206 6209 6269 6308 6309 6384 6386 6387 6539 6651 6716 6830 7110 7350 7358 7432 7511 7606 7633 7683 7915 8020 8078 8129 8145 8182 8191 8255 8263 8266 8279 8290 8471 8657 8693 8704 8849 8942 8945 9048 9106 9247 9303 9333 9382 9408 9432 9654 9666 9963

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-33: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.