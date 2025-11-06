MP News: 150 Events To Be Held To Celebrate 150th Year Of 'Vande Mataram' Starting November 7

MP News: Events To Be Held On 150th Year Of 'Vande Mataram' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the government will organise events at ten places in the state on completion of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

BJP’s state unit president Hemand Khandelwal said various events would be organised at 150 places across the country. The main function in the state will be held at Shaurya Smarak, in which Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will take part.

Khandelwal said 150 people would participate in each event. The programme that will start on November 7 will continue until November 26. During the programme, seminars, exhibitions, social media campaigning and other activities will be organised.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla (Rewa), Kailash Vijayvargiya (Indore), Pradhuman Singh Tomar (Gwalior), Rakesh Singh (Jabalpur), Uday Pratap Singh (Narmadapuram), Aidal Singh Kansana (Morena), Govind Singh Rajput (Sagar), Dileep Jaiswal (Shahdol), and Gautam Tetwal (Ujjain) will participate in the events.

Song was written in 1876

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed the national song, Vande Mataram, in 1876. The song was included in his well-known novel, Anandmath in 1882. Hundreds of freedom fighters laid down their lives singing this song.