 Madhya Pradesh November 6 2025, Weather Update: Clear Skies, Drop In Night Temperature; Some Cities To See Showers Soon
According to the forecast, there is little chance of rain in the coming week. The weather will remain dry and stable, with temperatures continuing to fall at night.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather across the state is settling into a pattern of warm days and cooler nights. Today, most parts of the state are seeing hazy sunshine with minimal chance of rainfall.

For example, the broader region of Madhya Pradesh is experiencing highs around 27-30 °C and evenings dropping to about 17 - 20 °C.

The day temperature in Bhopal is around 29 °C, and it drops to nearly 21 °C at night. The sky is mostly clear with a mild breeze, making the mornings and evenings pleasant but slightly chilly.

Indore is also witnessing similar conditions, with a maximum of about 31 °C and a minimum near 20 °C. The air feels dry and clean, and visibility is good across the city.

Gwalior and Jabalpur are beginning to feel the winter nip, as night temperatures have fallen by 3 °C to 5 °C in the past few days. The days, however, remain sunny and comfortable, with highs between 27 °C and 30 °C.

The hilly and rural areas of the state, early mornings have turned cold, and people have started using light woollens.

According to the forecast, there is little chance of rain in the coming week. The weather will remain dry and stable, with temperatures continuing to fall at night. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay between 27 °C and 30 °C, while night temperatures could drop to 14 °C–16 °C in some districts.

Residents can look forward to pleasant days and cooler nights. It’s a good time for outdoor work and travel, but light warm clothes will be needed during early mornings and evenings.

