Bhopal News: Man Held For Hiding Real Identity, Raping Woman | Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-Fiza police on Thursday arrested a youth who allegedly hid his identity and raped a 25-year-old married Hindu woman. The accused, identified as Mohammad Tohid alias Bilal Khan, a resident of Goundipura in Gandhi Nagar had introduced himself to the victim as Dinesh.

According to reports, the woman, who works at a showroom while her husband is employed in a private firm, came in contact with the accused in 2022 through a mutual friend. Posing as Dinesh, the accused developed a close friendship with her.

The woman severed relationship with the accused after she discovered his real name and religion from car documents after he purchased a vehicle. Shocked by the revelation, she ended all contact with him.

The victim alleged that after she stopped speaking to him the accused allegedly began threatening and harassing her. He warned her of defamation and pressurised her to wear a burqa and observe purdah. In March 2023, he reportedly barged into her house twice in her husband s absence, assaulted her, and sexually abused her.

Fearing for her safety, the woman later confided in her husband and lodged a complaint at the Koh-e-Fiza police station. The police registered a case of rape and fraud against the man. Police officials said that the accused was arrested and sent to jail.