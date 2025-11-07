 MP News: 23-Year-Old Youth Dies After Friend Attacks Him With Axe Over Old Dispute In Mandsaur
MP News: 23-Year-Old Youth Dies After Friend Attacks Him With Axe Over Old Dispute In Mandsaur

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old youth was killed after his friend attacked him with an axe while both were drunk in the Mandsaur on Thursday.

The incident took place in Mill area on Thursday night.

The accused reportedly hit him several times, leaving him seriously injured.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but he died during treatment.

Police identified the deceased as Vicky (23), son of Naresh Balmiki, a resident of Mandsaur Mill area.

According to Vicky’s elder brother Lakhan Balu, a neighbour informed him that Golu Meena, a friend of Vicky, had attacked him with an axe.

Lakhan said that both Vicky and Golu were friends, but a minor dispute three days ago had strained their relationship.

Both men were reportedly drinking alcohol on Thursday evening, when Golu suddenly attacked Vicky with an axe, taking revenge for the earlier argument. Vicky suffered severe head injuries in the attack.

Kotwali police station in-charge Ravi Pratap Chauhan said that Golu attacked Vicky out of anger over the old dispute. Police have registered a case of murder against the accused.

Locals said that incidents of fights and violence are common in the Mandsaur Mill area, where many outsiders have settled, often leading to frequent clashes.

With Inputs From FP News Service

