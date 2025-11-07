 MP News: Man Severely Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into His Bike In Khandwa--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Man Severely Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into His Bike In Khandwa--VIDEO

MP News: Man Severely Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into His Bike In Khandwa--VIDEO

The impact threw him about five feet into the air, and he rolled nearly eight to nine feet on the road before coming to a stop.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
article-image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man was seriously injured after a speeding car hit his motorcycle in Khandwa on Thursday.

CCTV footage of the scene shows the moment of the crash. Where, the biker was on his way to Anand Nagar when a car coming from the Gurjar Hospital side hit him at the intersection.

After the collision, the car continued moving for about 100 meters. Locals quickly rushed to help the injured man and took him to the hospital.

Watch the video below :

FPJ Shorts
Aster DM Healthcare Reports 13% Increase In Net Profit At ₹110 Crore For The Second Quarter
Aster DM Healthcare Reports 13% Increase In Net Profit At ₹110 Crore For The Second Quarter
'Vande Mataram Ke Vibhajan Ne Desh Ke...': PM Modi Links National Song's 1937 Split To Partition Of India| VIDEO
'Vande Mataram Ke Vibhajan Ne Desh Ke...': PM Modi Links National Song's 1937 Split To Partition Of India| VIDEO
Shocking! Bangladesh Pacer Jahanara Alam Alleges Sexual Harassment, BCB Initiates Investigation
Shocking! Bangladesh Pacer Jahanara Alam Alleges Sexual Harassment, BCB Initiates Investigation
'Mantra Of Vande Matram Will Be Heard Across Country': Union HM Amit Shah Announces Launch Of Nationwide Campaign
'Mantra Of Vande Matram Will Be Heard Across Country': Union HM Amit Shah Announces Launch Of Nationwide Campaign

The impact threw him about five feet into the air, and he rolled nearly eight to nine feet on the road before coming to a stop.

According to information, the rider suffered serious spinal injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

Incident details

The accident took place in front of a supermarket near Navchandi Temple.

Read Also
Indore News: Tiger Panic Near Umrikheda Turns Out False As State Gears Up For Tiger Census
article-image

Residents say this location has become a danger zone for bikers. Last month, a similar crash at the same spot claimed a man’s life.

Similar Incident 2 Months Ago

Two months ago, another biker was hit by a car at the same turn, leaving him seriously injured with a fractured leg.

Locals have urged authorities to install speed breakers or traffic signals at the turn to prevent such repeated accidents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 'People Who Laughed Once Are Now Applauding For Me,' Says Indian Women Cricketer Kranti...

MP News: 'People Who Laughed Once Are Now Applauding For Me,' Says Indian Women Cricketer Kranti...

Indore News: Bike Seized For Violating Traffic Rules 26 Times

Indore News: Bike Seized For Violating Traffic Rules 26 Times

MP News: Man Severely Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into His Bike In Khandwa--VIDEO

MP News: Man Severely Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into His Bike In Khandwa--VIDEO

MP Board 2026: Schools To Get Subject-Wise ‘One-Liner’ Notes, Videos To Make Exam Prep Easier...

MP Board 2026: Schools To Get Subject-Wise ‘One-Liner’ Notes, Videos To Make Exam Prep Easier...

Madhya Pradesh November 7 2025, Weather Update: Dry Weather To Continue Across State; Temperatures...

Madhya Pradesh November 7 2025, Weather Update: Dry Weather To Continue Across State; Temperatures...