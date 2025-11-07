MP News: Man Severely Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into His Bike In Khandwa--VIDEO

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man was seriously injured after a speeding car hit his motorcycle in Khandwa on Thursday.

CCTV footage of the scene shows the moment of the crash. Where, the biker was on his way to Anand Nagar when a car coming from the Gurjar Hospital side hit him at the intersection.

After the collision, the car continued moving for about 100 meters. Locals quickly rushed to help the injured man and took him to the hospital.

Watch the video below :

The impact threw him about five feet into the air, and he rolled nearly eight to nine feet on the road before coming to a stop.

According to information, the rider suffered serious spinal injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

Incident details

The accident took place in front of a supermarket near Navchandi Temple.

Read Also Indore News: Tiger Panic Near Umrikheda Turns Out False As State Gears Up For Tiger Census

Residents say this location has become a danger zone for bikers. Last month, a similar crash at the same spot claimed a man’s life.

Similar Incident 2 Months Ago

Two months ago, another biker was hit by a car at the same turn, leaving him seriously injured with a fractured leg.

Locals have urged authorities to install speed breakers or traffic signals at the turn to prevent such repeated accidents.