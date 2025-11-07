 MP News: 50-Year-Old Constable Hangs Himself At Police Quarters In Ratlam
Constable was suffering from a serious illness, which doctors had declared to be in its final stages. When his wife went to wake him up for tea in the morning, she found him hanging.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the police quarters located at DRP Line in Ratlam on Friday morning.

According to reports, he was suffering from a serious illness, which doctors had declared to be in its final stages. When his wife went to wake him up for tea in the morning, she found him hanging.

The constable was identified as Kodar Singh who was posted at the Superintendent of Police’s office in Ratlam.

According to police sources, the constable had been battling a serious illness for a long time. Doctors in Ahmedabad had declared his condition to be in its final stage, and he had also been receiving treatment in Indore.

Despite continuous medical care, there had been no signs of recovery. He had returned from Indore on Thursday evening after consulting doctors and had been on medical leave for the past four days.

Family members said that Kodar Singh had gone to his room after dinner on Thursday night. When his wife went to wake him up for tea the next morning, she found him hanging from the ceiling fan. She immediately informed neighbors and police officials.

Upon receiving the information, Station Road Police reached the spot, took down the body, and prepared a panchnama. The body was then sent to the medical college for postmortem examination. An investigation is underway.

