 MP News: Husband Consumes Poison After Being Accused Of Wife's Death On Her Funeral In Khandwa
Before death, deceased reportedly told relatives that he took poison because of false allegations and humiliation at the hospital

Syed Faizan Ali | Friday, November 07, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly consumed poison during his wife’s funeral procession and later died in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa. The shocking incident unfolded after allegations of harassment surfaced following the woman’s suicide.

The deceased was was identified as Ashish Mandloi, resident of Khandwa's Badabam area.

According to police, Ashish's wife, Reena Mandloi (40) consumed poison on Wednesday and was admitted to the district hospital, where she died on Thursday morning. Her parents, who arrived from Indore, accused her husband Ashish Mandloi and father-in-law of harassment which lead to heated scenes outside the postmortem room.

They claimed that constant mental and physical torture had led Reena to suicide.

After the post-mortem, Reena’s body was brought home, and her funeral procession began. When the procession reached the cremation ground, Ashish reportedly consumed poison near his house on Sihara Road. He was rushed to the district hospital but succumbed during treatment around 11 pm.

The couple had a love marriage 13 years ago and were parents to a 12-year-old son. Family members said that though their relationship was strong, tensions had grown in recent years.

Reena’s relatives alleged that Ashish had an affair and often assaulted her, while the in-laws denied all the allegations saying she was treated with respect.

Before his death, Ashish reportedly told relatives that he took poison because of false allegations and humiliation at the hospital.

The Kotwali police have registered a case and begun investigating the matter. TI Ashok Singh Chauhan said further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry.

