Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 7: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – November 7, Friday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5,900
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7,100 - Rs 7,200
Toor Karnataka Rs 7,100 - Rs 7,300
Toor Nimari Rs 6,300 - Rs 7,000
Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700
Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500
Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 7,900 - Rs 8,200
Raida Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,250
Soyabean Best Rs 4,300 - Rs 4,400
Gold (24K) Rs 117,970 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 165,000 (per kg)