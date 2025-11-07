 Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 7: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz Of November 7: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 7: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Date – November 7, Friday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5,900

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7,100 - Rs 7,200

Toor Karnataka Rs 7,100 - Rs 7,300

Toor Nimari Rs 6,300 - Rs 7,000

Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700

Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500

Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 7,900 - Rs 8,200

Raida Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,250

Soyabean Best Rs 4,300 - Rs 4,400

Gold (24K) Rs 117,970 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 165,000 (per kg)

