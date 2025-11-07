 Indore News: Medical Store Employee Suffers Heart Attack While Driving; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Indore News: Medical Store Employee Suffers Heart Attack While Driving; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing CCTV footage showing a man collapsing and dying while driving in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has surfaced on social media, on Friday. 

It is said that the footage surfaced from Indore’s Dawa Bazaar area. As soon as the passersby noticed the youth collapsing, they rushed him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

His body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Dharmendra Kumayu (32),  a resident of Loha Mandi and an employee of Heera Medical.

According to police, Dharmendra had been working at Heera Medical for the past 3 years. A medical representative (MR) who knew him happened to pass by at the time of the incident and quickly alerted the medical store staff.

Deceased survived by wife, 2 children

Family members said that Dharmendra is survived by his wife and 2 children, who live in Loha Mandi, while his parents and brother live in the Tejaji Nagar area. 

After consultation with doctors, the Medicine Market Association completed the post-mortem formalities and handed over the body to the family.

Police examined nearby CCTV footage, which showed Dharmendra collapsing on his own. 

Initial investigation suggests that the cause of death might be a heart attack, though further examination is underway.

