MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, Ministers Celebrate 150 Years Of Vande Mataram, Pledge For 'Viksit Bharat–Viksit Madhya Pradesh'

MP News: Celebration Held At BJP Office On 150 Years Of National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A grand celebration was organised at the state BJP office in Bhopal to mark the 150th anniversary of India’s national song, Vande Mataram. Party members and leaders participated in the event and extended their greetings and best wishes on the occasion.

During the program, participants took a pledge to promote the spirit of Swadeshi (self-reliance) and strengthen the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat – Viksit Madhya Pradesh (Developed India – Developed Madhya Pradesh).

A total of 150 events will be held across the nation to mark 150 years of the national song throughout November.

आज प्रदेश भाजपा कार्यालय, भोपाल में राष्ट्रीय गीत 'वंदे मातरम्' के 150 वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर आयोजित उत्सव में सहभागिता कर बधाई और शुभकामनाएं दीं।



इस अवसर पर 'विकसित भारत-विकसित मध्यप्रदेश' के संकल्प को नई शक्ति देने के लिए उपस्थित जनों को 'स्वदेशी' की शपथ दिलाई।#VandeMataram150 pic.twitter.com/BcUuzukAa1 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 7, 2025

Did you know?

Vande Mataram was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1870.

It was originally written in Bengali and later translated into a blend of Sanskrit and Hindi.

It was first published in the novel Anandamath (published in 1882).

The phrase ‘Vande Mataram’ means ‘I bow before you, Mother.’

The song praises India as the motherland, symbolising its strength, beauty and divinity.

It became a slogan of unity and inspiration during India’s struggle for independence.

Vande Mataram was first sung at the 1896 session of the Indian National Congress by Rabindranath Tagore.

Later on, the first two verses were adopted as the National Song of India.

And the music was given by Pandit Jadunath Bhattacharya.

Even today, Vande Mataram is sung with deep patriotic fervor and pride across the nation.