MP News: Returning After Meeting Jailed Son, 50-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Morena

MP News: 50-Year-Old Man Returning From Jail Visit Shot Dead In Morena |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by assailants in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Friday morning. He was returning from the jail after meeting his prisoner son.

The incident occurred near Pachpeda on National Highway 552 under the Porsa police station area.

According to police, The deceased, Mahavir Shukla was targeted by rivals seeking revenge after his son Beeru Shukla murdered Saurabh and Mahendra Bhadoria (uncle and nephew) in Bhai Khan Ka Pura on May 25.

As Mahavir was returning home on his motorcycle after meeting his son, Beeru in jail, five to six assailants in a car rammed his bike and then opened fire, killing him on the spot. The attackers fled immediately after the shooting.

Mahavir’s younger brother, who was following on another bike, witnessed the attack.

He alleged that the shooters included Pintu Roki, Ashish, Rohit Vishwanath, Gajendra, and Rajesh, and said the family had earlier warned the police about threats but no action was taken.

The Porsa police sent the body for postmortem and launched an investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Pal Singh Dawar said, 'today at 11:00 am, a person named Mahavir Shukla was murdered by unknown accused under Porsa police station. We will work out this very soon and reach a conclusion.'