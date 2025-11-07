MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Kranti Goud With Medal, ₹1 Crore Reward After World Cup Triumph--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated Kranti Goud, the fast bowler of India’s ICC Women’s World Cup-winning team, at the CM residence on Friday.

Goud, who hails from Ghuwara village in Chhatarpur district, received a ₹1 crore cash reward, as announced earlier by the state government.

A video of the ceremony shows the Chief Minister felicitating Kranti, presenting the honours, and congratulating her for her remarkable performance in the tournament.

During the felicitation at the Chief Minister’s residence, Kranti Goud was honoured with a medal and presented with a framed photograph of the entire World Cup-winning team.

Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang was also present at the event.

During the felicitation, the Chief Minister congratulated her for bringing glory to the nation and expressed pride in her achievement.

He also assured support for her future career and hinted at the possibility of offering her a government job.

While talking to the media, Kranti, who comes from a humble background, said she always believed she would wear the Indian jersey one day. “When I first held the bat, I knew I’d play for India,” she said, adding that she is proud to represent Bundelkhand. Once ridiculed for playing cricket with boys, she said, “The same people are applauding me today.”

Kranti had arrived in Bhopal on Thursday night to a warm welcome at Raja Bhoj Airport, where female players and Sports Department officials greeted her with drums and cheers.