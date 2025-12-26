 Bhopal News: FIR Against 4 Mandla Cooperatives Officials For ₹65 Lakh Scam
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
Bhopal News: FIR Against 4 Mandla Cooperatives Officials For ₹65 Lakh Scam | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has registered a case against four officials of the District Cooperative and Small Credit Committee, Mandla, for siphoning off Rs 65 lakh by altering the prefix ‘non’ in a note sheet, officials said on Friday.

DG, EOW, and Upendra Jain said that the complaint alleged officials changed the prefix ‘non’, which completely altered the meaning of the note sheet, allowing them to distribute money as loans to relatives and associates.

The scam reportedly spanned from 2011 to 2023. In November 2011, a meeting noted that Rs 38 lakh was overdue on the society. It was decided to non-approve a loan of Rs 65 lakh. However, three days later, officials removed the prefix ‘non’, marked it as approved, and disbursed the loan.

The manipulation was carried out by then General Manager Narendra Kori, Establishment in-charge LN Yadav and Accounts Officer Atul Dubey. EOW also found that current manager Sashi Choudhary misused Rs 26.68 lakh from the funds.

A case has been registered against all four officials, and investigations are underway.

