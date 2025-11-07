MP News: 'People Who Laughed Once Are Now Applauding For Me,' Says Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Goud

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian women's cricket World Cup-winning team's fast bowler Kranti Goud has said that the day she started paying cricket, she was sure that one day she would wear the jersey of the Indian cricket team.

Kranti, who comes from Ghuwara village of Chhattapur district said that she is proud that she is from Bundelkhand. She said when she used to play with the boys, she was derided. “But the very same people are applauding me today.” she said.

Kranti Goud reached the city on Thursday night. She was warmly welcomed by female players at Raja Bhoj Airport to the beat of drums. Sports Department officials were seen along with her.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will felicitate Kranti at his residence on Friday morning. She will get Rs 1 crore cash reward, announced by the chief minister earlier. Kranti may get a government job. Her father's suspension may also be revoked. Her father Munna Singh , a police constable, was suspended years ago, forcing her brothers to work as daily wage labourers and a bus conductor to support the family.

The chief minister had talked with Kranti over a video call on Monday congratulating her and informing her about the state government’s decision.