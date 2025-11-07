 MP News: 'People Who Laughed Once Are Now Applauding For Me,' Says Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Goud
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 'People Who Laughed Once Are Now Applauding For Me,' Says Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Goud

MP News: 'People Who Laughed Once Are Now Applauding For Me,' Says Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Goud

India’s World Cup-winning team member Kranti Goud reaches Bhopal; to be feted by CM with ₹1 crore award today

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian women's cricket World Cup-winning team's fast bowler Kranti Goud has said that the day she started paying cricket, she was sure that one day she would wear the jersey of the Indian cricket team.

Kranti, who comes from Ghuwara village of Chhattapur district said that she is proud that she is from Bundelkhand. She said when she used to play with the boys, she was derided. “But the very same people are applauding me today.” she said.

Read Also
MP Board 2026: Schools To Get Subject-Wise ‘One-Liner’ Notes, Videos To Make Exam Prep Easier...
article-image

Kranti Goud reached the city on Thursday night. She was warmly welcomed by female players at Raja Bhoj Airport to the beat of drums. Sports Department officials were seen along with her.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will felicitate Kranti at his residence on Friday morning. She will get Rs 1 crore cash reward, announced by the chief minister earlier. Kranti may get a government job. Her father's suspension may also be revoked. Her father Munna Singh , a police constable, was suspended years ago, forcing her brothers to work as daily wage labourers and a bus conductor to support the family.

FPJ Shorts
Remove Stray Dogs From Near Schools, Hospitals, Move Them To Shelters After Sterilization: Supreme Court's BIG Verdict
Remove Stray Dogs From Near Schools, Hospitals, Move Them To Shelters After Sterilization: Supreme Court's BIG Verdict
India Vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Details About When & Where To Watch The Match In India
India Vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Details About When & Where To Watch The Match In India
REET Mains 2025: Primary & Upper Primary School Teachers Notification Released; Here's How To Apply
REET Mains 2025: Primary & Upper Primary School Teachers Notification Released; Here's How To Apply
Mumbai: Vasai Man Loses ₹1.08 Crore In Online Forex Scam After Meeting Fraudster On Matrimonial App; Case Registered
Mumbai: Vasai Man Loses ₹1.08 Crore In Online Forex Scam After Meeting Fraudster On Matrimonial App; Case Registered

The chief minister had talked with Kranti over a video call on Monday congratulating her and informing her about the state government’s decision.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 'People Who Laughed Once Are Now Applauding For Me,' Says Indian Women Cricketer Kranti...

MP News: 'People Who Laughed Once Are Now Applauding For Me,' Says Indian Women Cricketer Kranti...

Bhopal News: Man Held For Hiding Real Identity, Raping Woman

Bhopal News: Man Held For Hiding Real Identity, Raping Woman

MP Board 2026: Schools To Get Subject-Wise ‘One-Liner’ Notes, Videos To Make Exam Prep Easier...

MP Board 2026: Schools To Get Subject-Wise ‘One-Liner’ Notes, Videos To Make Exam Prep Easier...

Madhya Pradesh November 7 2025, Weather Update: Dry Weather To Continue Across State; Temperatures...

Madhya Pradesh November 7 2025, Weather Update: Dry Weather To Continue Across State; Temperatures...

Bhopal News: Gold Worth ₹25 Lakh Stolen From NGO Official’s House

Bhopal News: Gold Worth ₹25 Lakh Stolen From NGO Official’s House