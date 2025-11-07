MP Board 2026: Schools To Get Subject-Wise ‘One-Liner’ Notes, Videos To Make Exam Prep Easier For Class 10 & 12 Students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has started a new initiative to improve the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams.

For the first time, the department is preparing subject-wise short notes for students. The notes are titled ‘One-Liner and Mind Mapping’ and will be around 60 to 70 pages long.

These notes will be available in soft copy through school principals’ emails and also as printed booklets for students. Officials say the notes will make exam preparation easier and help students revise important topics quickly.

However, some education experts have expressed concern, saying that while this method may help students pass exams, it could weaken their basic understanding of subjects.

They compared the short notes to “instant noodles” — quick to prepare but not as nourishing as full meals.

Previous Performance

Last year, the Class 10 pass percentage was 76.42%, and Class 12 was 74.48%. The department aims to improve these results this year. Since the ‘Best of Five’ policy (which allowed students to pass even if they failed one subject) is ending, the department is focusing on new ways to support students.

What does the plan include?

A team of subject experts has prepared the notes, identifying 30 to 35 key points from each chapter. The department believes that repeated reading of these bullet points after studying full lessons will help students remember better.

For Class 10, chapter-wise videos in English, Mathematics, and Science have also been created and sent to schools.

Teachers say these videos are proving useful in helping students prepare for exams more effectively.