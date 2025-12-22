MP News: Alarming! Rats Found In Newborn Care Unit Of Satna District Hospital After Jabalpur's Victoria Hospital Wards -- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing rats scurrying around the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Satna District Hospital has surfaced on the internet, raising serious concerns regarding the health facilities in the state.
The video comes three months after two newborns lost their lives due to rat bites at Maharaja Yashwantro Hospital (MYH) in Indore.
Alarmingly, a similar issue was reported at Jabalpur's Victoria Hospital on December 15. Rodents were spotted roaming inside wards and even over patient bed, putting patients' safety at major risk.
The frequency of such incidents have sparked serious outrage among the netizens, who are seeking answers and action from the authorities concerned.
Congress condemns govt
Congress members also shared the video on the internet and claimed that Madhya Pradesh is becoming the 'Rat Capital of India.'
The post was captioned as, " Madhya Pradesh is fast turning into the 'Rat Capital of India'- Indore: Two children die after rat bites; Jabalpur Hospitals: Rats roaming inside; Satna govt hospital's SNCU: Rats feasting freely.....And the BJP govt seems perfectly fine with hospitals having fewer humans and more rats... Would the BJP leaders or govt officials admit their own children to such SNCUs? - Not at all! This isn’t negligence anymore. It’s criminal apathy!"
Development in Indore rat-bite case
The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to the State government in connection with the death of a newborn who was bitten by rats at MY Hospital.
While hearing a petition filed by Devaram, a resident of Dhar district, Justice Pranay Verma, on October 14, sought replies within 4 weeks from the State government, the Health Department, the Tribal Welfare Department, MGM Medical College, the Superintendent of MY Hospital, and HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd (Noida).