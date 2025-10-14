Indore News: High Court Issues Notice To State In MY Hospital Rat Bite Case |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the State government in connection with the death of a newborn, who was bitten by rats at MY Hospital.

Hearing a petition filed by Devaram, a resident of Dhar district, Justice Pranay Verma on Tuesday sought replies from the State government, the Health Department, the Tribal Welfare Department, MGM Medical College, the Superintendent of MY Hospital, and HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd (Noida) within four weeks.

The petitioner alleged that his four-day-old daughter, who was admitted to MY Hospital for treatment of a congenital disorder, died due to negligence by the hospital authorities. During treatment, rats reportedly gnawed her fingers, leading to severe bleeding and infection that caused her death, the petitioner claimed.

The plea demands a judicial inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge, disciplinary action against those responsible, and compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family. The next hearing on the petition is expected on November 26.

The hospital administration claims that the deaths of the two newborn girls were not caused by rat bites and that they succumbed to their pre-existing serious health problems due to their different congenital malformations.