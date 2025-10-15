 Indore News: Woman Grabs Female Traffic Cop's Collar, Tears Uniform After She Stops Her From Beating Co-Passenger Over E-Rickshaw Fare
The accused woman not only tore the constable's uniform but also obstructed her from performing her duties

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Indore News: Woman Assaults Female Traffic Police Officer; Tears Uniform, Obstructs Duty During Fare Dispute

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman passenger allegedly assaulted an on-duty female traffic police after she stopped her from beating the co-passenger over e-rickshaw's fare in Indore. The accused tore cop's uniform, misbehaved with her and obstructed her from performing her duties.

The incident was reported in the Pardeshipura area of ​​Indore on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case against the accused, Gauri Saraswat, under sections of obstruction of government work and indecency and have begun an investigation.

According to the Pardeshipura police, female traffic officer Damini Patil is posted at the East police station. She has filed a complaint stating that on between 5pm to 11pm on Tuesday, she was on duty with other officers at the Patnipura intersection. During this time, a heavy crowd was seen there, causing traffic disruption.

MP News: Youth Beaten in Public After Blowing Flying Kiss to Girl in Dhar-- VIDEO
Fighting on the Road

When the complainant arrived at the scene, the accused woman was beating another woman, pushing her to the ground. Investigation revealed that the fight was over fare. The e-rickshaw driver stated that Gauri Saraswat, a resident of Nehru Nagar, was refusing to pay the fare.

Indore News: Last Rites Of Tractor-Trolley Accident Victims Held; Minister Tulsi Silawat Attends...
Gauri grabs cop's collar

When Damini intervened and asked Gauri to pay the fare, she got into a scuffle with him. Gauri misbehaved with the constable, grabbed her collar, tore her uniform, and threatened to have her stripped.

The officer's jacket was torn and two buttons were broken. Upon receiving information, the FRV team arrived at the scene and the accused woman was brought to the police station.

