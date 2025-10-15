 Indore News: 6 New Helipads To Be Developed In District
The new helipads to come up at Sanwer, Depalpur, Hatod, Mhow, Rau, Aurobindo Hospital campus; Helipad at PTS and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Arts and Commerce College are already existing.

Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
Indore News: 6 New Helipads To Be Developed In District

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six new helipads will be developed in the district. These will be developed at Tehsil headquarters of Depalpur, Sanwer, Hatod, Mhow, Rau and in the campus of Aurobindo Hospital on Ujjain Road.

Two helipads at Police Training School (PTS) Musakhedi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Arts and Commerce College campus are already existing. With 6 new helipads the total number of helipads in the district will go up to 8.

Additional chief secretary (Aviation) Sanjay Kumar Shulka has instructed the district administration to identify the land for proposed new helipads.

ACS Shukla gave the instructions in a virtual meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting was organised to discuss the construction of helipads at district headquarters. The meeting was attended by collectors and relevant officials from Indore, Gwalior, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Ujjain district.

Additional collector, Navjeevan Vijay Panwar joined the meeting from the district. ACS Shukla directed all collectors and relevant officials that helipads are planned to be constructed at all district and tehsil headquarters.

Officials should identify locations in their respective areas for helipad construction. Helipads will be constructed at secure locations near government institutions, especially higher education institutions, universities, and municipal headquarters.

ACS Shukla directed additional collector Panwar to identify locations for helipad construction at the Bypass Road and Aurobindo Campus located on Ujjain Road in the district.

Helipad construction is planned at all tehsil headquarters in addition to district headquarters. Therefore, locations for helipad construction should also be identified in the tehsils including Sanwer, Depalpur, Mhow, Rau, Hatod, etc. in the district.

Cooperation can be sought from the Indore Development Authority (IDA), Town and Country Planning (TNCP) Department and the Public Works Department (PWD). Shukla stated that special consideration will be given to the helipad construction plan when developing the master plan.

