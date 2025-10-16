Indore Fraud: Man Poses As Credit Card Recovery Supervisor, Cheats Victims Of ₹19 Lakh; Arrested

Indore News: Man Arrested For Posing As Credit Card Recovery Supervisor, Cheating Victims Of ₹19 Lakh | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Crime Branch arrested a man involved in cheating people of over ₹19 lakh by posing as a supervisor at a credit card recovery agency, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sumesh Sharma, a resident of Scheme No. 78. Sharma falsely claimed to be a supervisor at two private-sector banks’ recovery agencies, named Vivid Management Hub India Pvt. Ltd. and Asper BPO Pvt. Ltd.

He lured victims into investing money under a so-called credit card rotation and funding scheme, promising high returns.

Through this scam, Sharma collected approximately ₹19 lakh from victims via cash, UPI and credit card transactions. Initially, he paid small profits to gain their trust but later misappropriated the entire amount.

Investigations revealed that the accused transferred the defrauded money to various digital platforms such as Kinsen, Dhanhind, Rajhavir and Jvmpay, before moving it into his own and family members’ bank accounts.

The main complainants in the case include Mahesh Yadav, Deepak Yadav, Prateek Jatale, Ranu Solanki, and Yogendra Singh Poonia, all residents of Indore.

During questioning, Sharma allegedly admitted carrying out the fraud with the help of associates.

The Crime Branch has seized his mobile phone, bank passbooks, chequebooks and fake agency documents for further investigation.

A case has been registered against him under relevant legal provisions. Officials said more victims and fraudulent activities may come to light as the investigation continues.