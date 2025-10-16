MP News: Shooting Of Upcoming Patriotic Web Series 'The Revolutionaries' Begins In Mandu

MP News: Filming of 'The Revolutionaries' Begins In Mandu | FP Photo

Mandu (Madhya Pradesh): Mandu’s ancient palaces are once again echoing with cinematic celebration as shooting begins for Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming Prime Video web series, 'The Revolutionaries.'

Adapted from Sanjeev Sanyal’s acclaimed book 'Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom,' the series portrays the fearless young patriots who raised arms against the British Raj to liberate the country.

The production is being led by Emmay Entertainment which had already filmed in Indore, Maheshwar and Khargone before arriving in Mandu to shoot key scenes.

The cast

The cast includes popular actors Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada. The announcement of the cast generated excitement among locals.

The first look of the series was released in July 2025 and received praise for its powerful depiction of unsung revolutionaries and its raw patriotic appeal.

Moreover, several youths from Mandu were given acting roles in scenes filmed within the city’s historical palaces.

They expressed joy and honour at being part of a project that celebrates national pride and courage.

Many also appreciated how Emmay Productions provided employment opportunities and a chance to participate in the web series.