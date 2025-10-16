Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 16: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – October 16, Thursday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5,800
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,800 - Rs 7,000
FPJ Shorts
UP NEET 2025 Round 3: Revised State Merit List Out, 34,511 Students Eligible For Counselling; Choice Filling From October 17
'Virat Kohli Of Tekken': Pakistani Esports Player Makes Stunning Claim About Himself After Capturing 7th EVO Title; Video
IIT Delhi, Indian Navy Sign MoU For Crew Centred Aspects Of Warship Design
BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility And Apply Online By November 4
Toor Karnataka Rs 6,900 - Rs 7,100
Toor Nimari Rs 6,000 - Rs 6,700
Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700
Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500
Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500
Urad Light Rs 3000 - Rs 5000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6,900 - Rs 7,100
Raida Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,300
Soyabean Best Rs 4,200 - Rs 4,300
Gold (24K) Rs 125,160 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 207,000 (per kg)