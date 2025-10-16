 Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 16: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
Date – October 16, Thursday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5,800

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,800 - Rs 7,000

Toor Karnataka Rs 6,900 - Rs 7,100

Toor Nimari Rs 6,000 - Rs 6,700

Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700

Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500

Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500

Urad Light Rs 3000 - Rs 5000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6,900 - Rs 7,100

Raida Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,300

Soyabean Best Rs 4,200 - Rs 4,300

Gold (24K) Rs 125,160 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 207,000 (per kg)

